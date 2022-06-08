A man who exposed himself to two 12-year-old girls in a children's play park has been jailed for nine years.

Brendan Joyce, 62, also tried to "incite the girls to engage in sexual activity" during the incident in a park in Harlow in October 2020.

Joyce was pointed out by two separate members of the public after police put out an appeal to identify a man who had approached the two girls.

According to police, the girls were "scared to go out for months" after the incident and "didn't see their friends because they felt unsafe".

Joyce denied all knowledge of what happened, claiming he was elsewhere at the time, and pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court.

However, it took a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court just just two-and-a-half hours to unanimously find him guilty of exposure and two counts of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity.

“This has been a shocking incident where two young girls were approached in a play park by this predatory man," said PC Gurinder Mahal, from Essex Police's Child Abuse Investigation Team.

“They have been courageous throughout this investigation that lasted much longer than necessary because Brendan Joyce denied any wrong-doing.

“Because of their actions no others will suffer at Joyce’s hands.”

