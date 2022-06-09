A 12-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being knocked off his bike by a car in the morning rush hour.

The crash with the silver SUV happened in Broomfield Road in Chelmsford at 8.30am near the junction with Patching Hall Lane.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and the boy was taken to hospital, said Essex Police.

The crash happened near the St John Payne Catholic School.

Police closed the road, and a cordon remains in place while officers investigate.Essex Police appealed for witnesses to get in touch to assist their investigation.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam or doorbell footage to get in touch," said the force.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

