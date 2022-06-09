Here's your chance to put ITV News Anglia's professional meteorologists to shame by predicting how hot it will be on the hottest day of the year in the Anglia region.

What are your long-term weather forecasting skills like? Or will it just be a lucky guess?

It's just for fun and all will be revealed at the end of the summer months of June, July and August.

Our presenters will each make their guess, and seal them away until the end of summer, when the top temperature - and the winner - will be revealed.

Three years ago, Cambridge became the UK's hottest ever location when it reached 38.7°C on 27 July 2019.

To submit your guess for the 2022 competition, all you need to do is to click on the Google Form link below, or send us your guess in the post.

Hunstanton Beach Credit: John Challis

Click here to enter your guess through our Google Form.

Or you can send us your guess by post:

Highest Summer temperature guess

ITV News Anglia, Norwich NR1 3JG.

