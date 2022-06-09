Pop star Ed Sheeran is to continue to sponsor his beloved Ipswich Town next season, the club has confirmed.

The Blues fan put his Mathematics Tour logo on the front of the men's and women's first-team shirts last year - resulting in the highest home shirt sales for 15 years, and twice as many as the year before, said the club.

The musician said he was "delighted" to have agreed a one-year extension to the deal.

He told the club website: “The club and the local community mean a lot to me, and I always try to get back to Portman Road whenever I’m back in Suffolk. See you next season.”

Ipswich Town chief executive Mark Ashton added: "It is fantastic that Ed has agreed to continue his sponsorship of the first-team shirts.

"Ed is a passionate fan of the club and the community of Suffolk. We will continue to work with him and his team to build what is already a strong and exciting relationship.

“We are grateful for his continued support, and we look forward to welcoming him to Portman Road again soon.”