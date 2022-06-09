A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after he was stopped by police at a UK airport.

The 40-year-old man was intercepted by officers as he arrived at Luton Airport on Wednesday after boarding a flight from Kosovo, in south eastern Europe.

He was then taken to a local Bedfordshire police station after being arrested on suspicion of collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He has since been released on bail to a date in early July.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrest was "Islamist-related".

Officers also carried out a search at a residential address in the Watford area as part of their investigation.