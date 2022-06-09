A cuckoo that broke records by flying over 60,000 miles in its lifetime has died.

PJ the cuckoo was fitted with a satellite tag in King's Forest in Suffolk in 2016 by scientists from the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO).

He then clocked up tens of thousands of miles migrating between Elveden and the Congo.

PJ crossed the Sahara desert 10 times, as well as navigating the Atlas Mountains in Morocco and the Pyrenees in France and Spain.

He was the first satellite-tagged cuckoo to achieve the 60,000 milestone since the project by the Thetford-based BTO began in 2011.

At around seven years old, PJ was approaching the age of the oldest known UK cuckoo when he died.

Tracking PJ was part of the BTO's research into why cuckoo numbers have declined by 71% in England and 38% in the UK overall since 1995.

The research has showed cuckoos migrate to central Africa for the winter and get there via one of two routes - through either Spain or Italy.

But PJ's tag showed he used both routes, revealing cuckoos are not always tied to one route.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know