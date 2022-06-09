Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson reports on the spiralling fuel costs

Soaring fuel prices threaten to "crush" millions of businesses across the country unless the government takes drastic action, a Tory MP has warned.

Robert Halfon, the MP for Harlow, spoke out as companies told ITV News Anglia that businesses would soon "start closing their doors" unless ministers stepped in to control the spiralling cost of petrol and diesel.

In another sign of the mounting pressure on households and businesses, the cost of filling an average family car with petrol hit £100 for the first time on Thursday.

The average price of petrol is now 182.31p per litre, and 188.05p per litre for diesel, with the RAC motoring group calling it "a truly dark day" for drivers.

The Conservative MP for Harlow, Robert Halfon, has also joined the calls for action to be taken, warning that the rocketing fuel costs could "crush" motorists and businesses.

"I absolutely do believe the government are going to need to do more because no one can afford £1.80, £1.90, £2 a litre," said Mr Halfon.

"It's just going to crush, not just motorists, but millions of businesses across the country as well."

Coach owners, Greg Powell (left) and Roy Badcock (right). Credit: ITV News Anglia

Greg Powell, who owns Hertfordshire-based coach firm Cozy Travel, said he was now paying "nearly 50%" more for fuel than he was earlier this year.

He also added that the company was now "running at a loss", given that many journeys were set at a fixed price.

"If something isn't done, I foresee a lot of companies are going to start closing their doors. No businessman is going to run at a loss to this extent," he told ITV News Anglia.

"There has to be something coming forward from either local authorities, or from the government, to help our sector."

Mr Powell's friend Roy Badcock also runs a coach company and uses 2,500-3,000 litres of fuel every month.

In his case, he has noticed a 70% increase in fuel prices compared to July last year.

ITV News Anglia's Graham Stothard reports from Rishi Sunak's Milton Keynes visit

Like Mr Powell, Mr Badcock said he was also losing money and was now having to tell customers that prices would have to go up.

"It's major costs. We price jobs up six months ahead, and we don't know what the price is going to be," he said.

"With the price rise as it's gone, we're now going back to customers and saying: 'We're going to have to increase the price.' And they're turning around and telling us they can't afford it."

In a speech in Blackpool on Thursday, the prime minister said the cost of fuel was set to "remain high for a while to come".

The RAC, and other motoring groups, have called on the government to take "drastic action" to try to get a grip on the situation, such as a further reduction in fuel duty or a cut in VAT for fuel.

The calls come on the same day the chancellor Rishi Sunak visited a tool and equipment hire company in Milton Keynes.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia during the visit, Mr Sunak said he understood why people were anxious about the rise in the cost of living, but added that he was confident things would soon start to look better.

"I want people to be reassured that we have the tools we need and the determination to get inflation back down and under control. The Bank of England has a good track record of managing inflation at 2%," he said.

"We're doing things like increasing the supply of energy, moving people into work to ease some of the supply side pressures that we're seeing. So people should have confidence that we will get inflation down again and growth will return to the economy."

The cost of unleaded reached 187.9p at this petrol station in Potton near Sandy on Thursday. Credit: ITV News Anglia

With prices in some parts now pushing £2 a litre, many garage forecourt owners are seeing a decline in customers using the pumps.

At the Highland Garage in Potton near Sandy in Bedfordshire, the price for unleaded was at 187.9p on Thursday.

Owner Steve Highland said a "significant" cut in fuel duty was the only option.

"The only thing that can be done is a reduction in fuel duty again - but a significant cut," said Mr Highland.

"I'm sure when you talk to hauliers or anyone who operates a vehicle they will all tell you the same. But the question is - is the political will there to do it again?"