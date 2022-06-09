A university lecturer whose death is being investigated as murder was stabbed in the neck, an inquest has heard.

Dr Antonella Castelvedere, 52, was found by police seriously injured at a property in Wickham Road, Colchester, on 1 June and pronounced dead at the scene.

Ertan Ersoy, 50, also of Wickham Road, has been charged with her murder and is due before Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

Coroner’s officer Lynsey Chaffe told an inquest hearing on Thursday that Dr Castelvedere’s provisional cause of death was recorded as a “stab wound to the neck”.

She said that Dr Castelvedere was “found with stab wounds at an address in Colchester” and that her death was confirmed by a paramedic at 12.23pm.

Dr Castelvedere was found at a house in Wickham Road, Colchester. Credit: Essex Police

Lincoln Brookes, the senior coroner for Essex opened the inquest in Chelmsford before suspending proceedings “pending the outcome of… criminal proceedings”.

Essex Police said officers were called to a report of an injured man at an address in Wickham Road shortly after 11.45am on 1 June.

Police found Ersoy with injuries and Dr Castelvedere, who was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.

The University of Suffolk described Dr Castelvedere in a statement as “a widely respected and well-liked member of staff at the university where she was an outstanding academic in English and critical writing”.

