The RSPCA is appealing for information after a dead cat was found dumped in a rucksack in a river.

The black rucksack had been weighed down with bricks before it was thrown in the Great Ouse river opposite the Floods Tavern in St Ives in Cambridgeshire.

Animal rescue officer Naomi Sadoff was called out to retrieve the cat's body on Saturday, 4 June.

She said: “This was a very distressing discovery. This poor cat was found wrapped up in a bin liner before being weighed down with bricks and thrown in the river. Clearly, someone didn’t want us to find this cat."

The RSPCA said it was keen to hear from anyone with information.

The charity said the light-coloured cat was not microchipped. It was unclear how long the cat had been dead or whether it was male or female.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.