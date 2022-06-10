Five men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a football fan who was attacked on his way home from a match seven years ago.

Simon Dobbin was left with permanent brain damage after being assaulted in Southend, following a Southend United vs Cambridge United match on 21 March 2015.

He died five years later, on 21 October 2020, at the age of 48.

An inquest last year established a causal link between the attack and his death, leading Essex Police to begin investigating his death as murder.

Five men aged 30, 34, 39, 45 and 27 were arrested on Friday morning at addresses across south Essex.

They are in custody and being questioned on suspicion of murder.

Simon Dobbin at a Cambridge United match. Credit: Family photo

Det Supt Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, who is leading the investigation, said: “Investigations into Simon’s death showed a direct, causal link to the injuries he sustained in Southend on the day he was attacked in March 2015.

“As a result of those findings, we began treating Simon’s death as a homicide and a new investigation was launched.

“As part of that investigation, this morning we have arrested five people on suspicion of murder.

“We are also speaking to a number of people who we are considering as witnesses in order to gather their accounts.

“Simon’s wife, Nicole, and their daughter Emily have been kept updated on our progress every step of the way.

“Simon was a completely innocent party in the disorder that took place that day and his family have been through an unimaginable time.

“The injuries Simon sustained that day did not just change his life, they also changed the lives of Nicole and Emily. As a team, we will do everything we possibly can to secure justice for Nicole, Emily and Simon’s wider family and friends.”

