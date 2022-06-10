Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers have been forced to postpone their upcoming gig in Peterborough after lead singer James Dean Bradfield tested positive for Covid.

The band were due to perform at the city's Embankment venue on Sunday night.

In a statement, promoters LPH Concerts said the band were "devastated" to have had to call off the show at such late notice.

“I can confirm that as James Dean Bradfield has returned a positive test for Covid, he is unable to perform at the Embankment this Sunday and the event will no longer go ahead," said Mark Harrison, from LPH Concerts and Events.

"We're devastated with this outcome but have to prioritise the health and safety of our artists, staff and guests."

Mr Harrison also confirmed that all ticket holders would be contacted in the next 48 hours, and the band hoped to reschedule "as soon as possible".

He also wished Bradfield a "speedy and safe recovery".

Fans will hope Bradfield will have recovered by the time the band play their next gig at Latutude Festival in Suffolk on 24 July.

