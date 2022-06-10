A minute's applause will be held before Saturday's Premiership semi-final between Leicester Tigers and Northampton for Tiffany Youngs, the wife of former Tigers captain Tom Youngs, who died earlier this week.

Mrs Youngs was first diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma - a form of blood cancer - in 2014 and was initially told she was terminally ill.

However, in 2018 doctors informed her that her cancer was in remission - only for it to return again recently.

Mr Youngs retired from the sport earlier this year to care for his wife at home in Norfolk, but on Wednesday, his former club Leicester announced that she had died after a "heroic battle" with the disease.

Tom Youngs (left) and wife Tiffany (right) talking to ITV News Anglia in 2018. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Tigers' fierce rivals Northampton were among the clubs to pass on their condolences, and the two clubs will pay their respects together ahead of their crunch meeting at Welford Road on Saturday.

Supporters are being urged to arrive to take their seats in the stadium in good time in order to ensure the ground is full for the applause.

The winners of Saturday's game will progress to the Premiership final which will be held at Twickenham on June 18.

Harlequins and Saracens will meet in the other semi-final on Saturday afternoon.