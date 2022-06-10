A League One football club has warned a rule change which will allow five substitutes to be used in the EFL next season will result in "less competitive" leagues.

Clubs voted through the proposals at the EFL's Annual General Meeting on Friday, but Cambridge United were among the teams to vote against the move.

The alteration means that teams will be able to field five substitutes from a bench of seven players - up from three last season.

In a statement, Cambridge said that the new regulation would benefit "clubs with bigger budgets and squads."

The Abbey Stadium, the home of Cambridge United. Credit: PA

It added that the club was "disappointed" with the outcome of the vote, but accepted the decision.

Five substitutes were previously allowed when clubs were playing behind closed doors during the pandemic in order to protect the fitness of the players.

Cambridge finished 14th in League One last season, having been promoted from League Two the season before.

A number of other changes were also passed through, including permitting clubs to wear their away kit at home in order to help colour blind people.

The EFL said it hoped the move would make it easier for who are colour blind to differentiate between the kits worn by both teams.

