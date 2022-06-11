Play Brightcove video

Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Stuart Leithes

A man from Northamptonshire with life-threatening cancer has been targeted by burglars three times in a week.

Richard Davies' possessions were left strewn across his driveway in Overstone when thieves broke into garages at his house. Their belongings had also been urinated on.

It has happened at a time when he is about to begin chemotherapy .

Some of Mr Davies' trashed belongings Credit: Richard Davies

Richard Davies and his wife Lisa have now emptied the garages where they had been storing their possessions while they renovated their home .

They were targeted 3 times in a week at the end of May just as Richard had been diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer. They said it could not have happened at a worse time.

The items in the garage included letters and cards Richard had sent to Lisa which had even more sentimental value after his life-threatening cancer diagnosis.

"They had literally just trashed everything. Literally everything we had been storing had been dragged out, smashed to bits, urinated on, sadly, yes just all of our things have been completely destroyed," he said.

More of the couples belongings which had been spoilt by burglars Credit: Richard Davies

"It's devastating because they are the things that I'll hold on to.... to remember Richard. It's heartbreaking," said Mrs Davies.

The couple say they've been disappointed with the response from Northamptonshire Police.

The force has apologised and says it is investigating the spate of burglaries.