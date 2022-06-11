Play Brightcove video

Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Natalie Gray

A community health care assistant has retired two days before her 82nd birthday after a career spanning more than sixty years.

Maureen Underdown, from Lowestoft in Suffolk, was clapped and cheered by her colleagues as she said a final farewell.

Maureen Underdown aged 18 when she started as a carer Credit: Submitted

Maureen Underdown is older than all her colleagues and most of her patients but she struggled through her last day .

She said : "I'm sad. I knew this day was going to come but it's the end of an era and I have to start life again I suppose. "

But she will not stop her nursing.

"I've got an elderly sister who is 92 and another one who is 90 so they're going to need looking after."

Her last patient Brian Welton said Maureen needs to be honoured by the Queen.

"She's done a good healing job on me and, mind you with all the other nurses as well, but to me if the Queen's going to give any MBEs out Maureen is one who deserves one," he said.

Maureen Underdown is clapped and cheered on her last day Credit: ITV Anglia

Back at the HQ of East Coast Community Health Care staff gave her a standing ovation.

Ian Hutchison, CEO of ECCH said : "I mean what a remarkable lady. She's continued to work during these last two really hard years. She's going to be sorely missed by us in the team here but actually more importantly by patients."

"She's the most amazing person I've ever worked with. She's kind. She's caring and it's been an absolute pleasure working with her," said Gail Manthorpe, Sister, Primary Care Team.