A fire at a former care home in Essex is believed to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters were called out to the building in Connaught Road in Frinton-on-Sea just before 5pm last night (Saturday, June 11). Orginally, there had been concerns that there were people trapped inside the burning building but after fire crews entered and check the building it was determined to be empty.

Thirty firefighters worked at the scene and some remained there late into the night.

Station Manager, Nick Singleton said that around 40 percent of the building has been destroyed and that he believes it was an arson attack.

The fire is thought to have started in the roof Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

He said: " Our crews did a sterling job to stop the fire from spreading to the whole building, working in arduous conditions.

"We typically see an increase in deliberate fires during summer months and we’re urging Essex residents to use FireStoppers to report information that could prevent a fire from occurring."

You can call FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558 or report online.