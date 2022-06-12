Five men who were arrested on suspicion of the murder of a football fan who was attacked on his way home from a match seven years ago have been released under investigation.

Simon Dobbin was left with permanent brain damage after being assaulted in Southend, following a Southend United vs Cambridge United match on 21 March 2015.

He died five years later, on 21 October 2020, at the age of 48.

An inquest last year established a causal link between the attack and his death, leading Essex Police to begin investigating his death as murder.

Five men aged 30, 34, 39, 45 and 27 were arrested on Friday morning at addresses across south Essex.

Essex Police released footage of the arrests on their Youtube page and his morning confirmed the men have now been released under investigation.

After the attack, Simon was left needing round the clock care Credit: ITV Anglia

After the attack in 2015, Simon spent a year in hospital after being hit and stamped on repeatedly, and couldn't walk or talk following the incident.He spent his final days at home in Mildenhall in Suffolk with his wife, Nicole, who cared for him.