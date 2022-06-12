Detectives are appealing for information after a man was found dying in a road in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police said they were called to Axe Close just after 9am on Saturday.

The officers found a man in his 60s lying in the road.

Paramedics did attend but the man was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police say they believe the man was the victim of a traffic crash and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Det Insp Iain Macpherson from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "We are working to establish the circumstances around this incident in which a man has lost his life.

"Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this tragic time, and we are asking that anyone who has any information to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or report online quoting Operation Just.