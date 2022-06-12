A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dying in the street in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police were called to Axe Close just after 9am on Saturday.

Paramedics did also attend but the man, identified by police as 60-year-old Robert Duggan, was pronounced dead shortly after.

He lived in Axe Close where the incident happened and police say his family are being supported by specialist officers.

Initially, police believed Mr Duggan had been the victim of a hit and run traffic accident.

The arrested man is in his 50s and remains in custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Iain Macpherson from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "We are continuing to carry out numerous lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances which led up to Mr Duggan’s death, as well as ensuring his family are fully supported.

"While we have made an arrest in connection to the incident, we are continuing to appeal for anyone with information or who witnessed it to get in touch.”