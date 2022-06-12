Play Brightcove video

Watch Steve Davis DJ at Ipswich music venue, The Smokehouse

A Snooker legend made a surprise guest appearance behind the decks at a Suffolk club this weekend.

Ipswich music venue The Smokehouse had organised a belated reopening party for Friday night but were stuck without a headliner after their intended headline act tested positive with Covid-19.

Six-time world champion Steve Davis came to the rescue, stepping up at the last minute with a storming DJ set that kept people dancing until the early hours.

As well as his prowess on the baize, Davis is well known for his love of electronic music.

He and his creative collaborator Kavus Torabi, played an eclectic techo, electro and prog set that one audience member called 'the best gig in Ipswich in 20 years'.

Caitlin Whitaker, who works at the South Street venue said: "It was always supposed to be a special night, as it was 'The Smokehouse Belated Reopening Party'.

"We wanted to celebrate the opening of the venue after being closed for 18 months during the pandemic 2020-2021.

"The irony is that we'd already had to postpone it in December 2021 due to rising covid cases, and this time our original headliner got covid on the day.

"Luckily, Steve Davis and Kavus Torabi stepped in on the day!"

Earlier in the evening, the ginger magician was spotted enjoying a pint in St Jude's Brewery Tavern in St Matthew's Street where he is said to have asked the DJ to play South of Heaven by American thrash-metal band Slayer.