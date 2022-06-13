The life-support treatment of a 12-year-old boy who suffered "catastrophic" brain damage should stop, a High Court judge has ruled.

Doctors treating Archie Battersbee said tests showed that the youngster was "brain-stem dead", that he had a low chance of recovery and that it was in his best interests to bring treatment to an end.

His parents, Paul Battersbee and Hollie Dance, disagreed with that assessment, and said his heart was still beating. They believe he has been responding to them, including squeezing their hands.

Lawyers representing the trust of the Royal London Hospital in east London, where Archie is being treated, have asked Mrs Justice Arbuthnot to decide what moves are in his best interests.

The decision was delivered in a written judgement on Monday.

Last week she oversaw a final hearing lasting three days, and then retired to consider her judgement, which was delivered at the Family Division of the High Court on Monday.

She heard that Archie had been in an induced coma since being found unconscious at home on 7 April.

He was found with a ligature over his head and his mother believes he had been taking part in an online challenge.

Hollie Dance, Archie Battersbee's mother, outside the High Court. Credit: James Manning/PA

A specialist had earlier told the court that said tests on Archie had shown no “discernible” brain activity, but revealed “significant areas of tissue necrosis”, and she added: “We believe that it is very likely that he is brain-stem dead.”

Lawyers for Archie's family say there is an issue as to whether “the correct procedure” had been followed, and whether the “family’s views” had been taken into account.

More follows.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know