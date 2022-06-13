Firefighters worked through the night to battle a blaze at a thatched cottage.

The fire broke out at a property in Cressing Road in Braintree in Essex shortly after midnight, and remained on scene until Monday morning.

The road between Coggeshall Road and Trotters Field was closed because of the incident.

The occupants of the cottage were able to get out of the property safely, though the roof has been completely destroyed, said Essex County Fire and Rescue Service.

A fire investigation will take place to find out the cause of the blaze.

A fire investigation will now be carried out to determine the cause. Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Station manager Howard Midwood said: “Sadly there has been extensive damage to an historical thatched cottage but thanks to the skill and professionalism of the firefighters, the fire was stopped from spreading to the neighbouring properties and as many personal possessions as possible could be saved from inside.

"Our control room team also did a fantastic job, coordinating the response.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know