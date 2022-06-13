Terrifying' 6ft 10 tall man jailed for attempted knifepoint rape

A 6ft 10in tall man who followed a woman then attempted to rape her at knifepoint has been jailed.

A court heard that Matt Mellor had been following a woman in her 20s in Wellingborough Road in Northampton at about 1.50am on 26 February.

When she got to Lutterworth Road, he grabbed her from behind and dragged her to the ground where he attempted to rape her at knifepoint.

The victim managed to attract the attention of local residents, forcing Mellor to leave the scene and escape in his car.

He was arrested in Leicester the same day, charged, and at an earlier court hearing in April this year, admitted to the offences of attempted rape, possession of a bladed article and breaching his sexual harm prevention order.

Mellor was jailed for six years and eight months.

Lead Investigator, DC Adam Kelly, said: "To see Matt Mellor, a very dangerous sex offender, sent down for six years and eight months is a great result, and I’m really pleased that all of the hard work that has gone into this investigation has paid off.

"Mellor is a very large man, about 6ft 10in in height, and his actions that night resulted in an absolutely terrifying experience for this woman – a woman, who like all women, should have been able to walk wherever she liked without fear of such an attack.

"She showed tremendous bravery in fighting him off whilst shouting for help and I would like to commend her for her courage and the support she has given us throughout this case.

"I would also like to again thank the local residents who quickly came to her aid that night and also to local businesses in the area who assisted us with our enquiries and the procurement of CCTV which helped us to quickly piece together this crime.

"Tackling violence against women and girl is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and I hope this case demonstrates that fact.”

