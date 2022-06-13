Police are trying to find the family of two young children who were found alone in the street on Monday morning.

The children are both girls and Suffolk Police officers estimate one is aged around three and the other is less than a year old.

They were found in Crown Street West in Lowestoft at around 9.30am.

No further details have been given about how they were found but police confirmed that the children had not been harmed.

They are both now being looked after at a police station as efforts to track down their family continue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know