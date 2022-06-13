An uninsured driver was stopped by police concerned at the huge pile of building materials strapped to the roof of their car.

Neighbourhood police officers in Cambridgeshire stopped the driver of the Toyota that was carrying the tall load of bricks on the roof in New Barns Road, Ely.

In a photograph taken by police, the weight of the bricks seems to have broken the wooden pallet that they were balanced on.

The driver has been reported for having no insurance, dangerous driving and using a motor vehicle with a load which was in a position likely to cause danger.

