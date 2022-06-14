A convicted paedophile has been sent back to jail for breaching a court order by having a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman.

Vincent Miguel Curran, 28, had been given a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) in June 2017 after being found guilty of the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Northampton.

Two years later that was amended to stop him having contact or communication with any woman or girl defined as vulnerable, or to stay with them without the permission of social services or the police.

But between 12 and 14 March a vulnerable woman, who had been reported missing, was found at an address in Northampton with Curran, and had been in a brief sexual relationship with him.

He was jailed for 20 months at Northampton Crown Court, after admitting two counts of breaching his SHPO.

Judge Adrienne Lucking told Curran that he had clearly formed a sexual relationship with a young woman who he knew was very vulnerable, which he had then concealed.

She said he had persistently breached orders and had a long history of breaching and disobedience to court orders, including three previous breaches of SHPO.

PC Will Corlett from Northamptonshire Police, said: “Protecting the most vulnerable people in our society is a matter of priority for the force, and we take the management of sex offenders extremely seriously.

“Vincent Curran rightly has very strict notification requirements he is expected to abide by, to prevent him preying on vulnerable females, however he has shown a complete disregard and lack of respect for them.

“We take an absolute zero-tolerance approach to situations like this, and there is no room for manoeuvre. If a breach is identified, there are no second chances and just like Curran – offenders will be sent to prison."

