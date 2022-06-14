Firefighters have been dealing with a fire at a beauty spot in Bedfordshire.

Crews have been tackling flames from a 35-tonne dumper truck that is ‘well alight’ at a quarry at the Dunstable Downs near Luton.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said teams were using “breathing apparatus and a water carrier from Toddington”.

Witnesses reported seeing large clouds of black smoke at around 5pm on Tuesday.

One person said they heard an “explosion” after seeing the initial fire.

The dumper truck was at the Kensworth Quarry, which is believed to be one of the largest in the UK.