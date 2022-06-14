A cyclist in her 60s was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on a village road.

The woman was knocked off her bike by what Norfolk Police say was a silver or grey car which failed to stop at the scene.

They are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at 9.15am on 2 June on Main Road in Clenchwarton near King's Lynn.

The cyclist was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn for treatment.

PC William George said: “The victim suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision, but has since been discharged from the hospital and is continuing to recover at home.

“We have conducted a number of enquiries including looking at CCTV in the area as well as house to house and are now looking for information from anyone who was in the area at the time."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

