Watch drone footage of crews battling the fire, filmed by @djscreech

Fire crews are battling a fire at a historic pub that has closed a busy road and sent smoke high over an Essex town.

They were called to the blaze at the Hanover Inn in Church Street in Harwich just before 8am and reported that it had spread to two neighbouring properties.

There have been widespread reports of power cuts through the town as a result, and a cordon has been set up around the centre of old Harwich.

Drone images show the flames emerging from the roof of the buildings and plumes of smoke high over the town centre, with firefighters on aerial platforms using water jets to control the fire.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said its crews were making "good progress to limit the spread and contain the fire". Twelve fire engines were sent to the scene.

Incident commander Craig McLellan said: “The affected properties have sadly seen extensive damage but our crews are working hard to minimise any further damage."

Police, ambulance and council staff are also on site to deal with the incident.

A spokesman for Tendring District Council said the authority was providing support to the emergency services, and had set up a rest centre to provide shelter, food and drink to the people affected by the fire.

Disruption is expected for several hours, and people living nearby have been told to keep their doors and windows closed.

Crews are making "good progress" in battling the blaze, said the fire service. Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

