Search teams and drone units have spent a second day looking for a "vulnerable" man who was last seen at a hospital.

Norfolk Police said the last known sighting of James Whitman, 40, was at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital at around 4pm on Monday.

A team of officers, volunteers from lowland search and rescue, and the police dog and drone units have all been out looking for him in the Eaton, Bowthorpe, Cringleford and Earlham Park areas of Norwich, but to no avail.

Police said they believe Mr Whitman may have been in Earlham Park, near the University of East Anglia in the city, after leaving the hospital on Monday afternoon.

The force added that he was either wearing a blue polo top with the letter A on the chest or a grey polo short when he went missing, and was also carrying a red and black rucksack.

"James is vulnerable at the moment and as more time passes, we’re becoming increasingly concerned about him," Insp Adam Binns said.

“I want to appeal to residents in those areas to look out for James or anybody fitting his description who appears to be in distress, and please do call us straight away if you see him or come across something that looks suspicious or doesn’t quite add up.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 341 of Monday 13 June.

