An e-scooter rider who was involved in a crash with a car has died in hospital, police have said.

The incident happened just after 5am on Wednesday in the Westfield area of Harlow in Essex.

The rider was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but later died, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Following the crash, Tendring Road was closed in both directions.

Officers said that an investigation into the cause of the crash had concluded, and a file would now be be prepared for the coroner.

