Flaming June is about to show its hand, writes ITV News Anglia meteorologist Chris Page, with temperatures set to hit 32ºC by the end of the week.

After a rather cool start to the month with temperatures being below average, we're soon to be injected with some heat from north Africa.

Hot air is due to pump northwards, first across the Iberian Peninsula and then France before arriving in the East of England on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to peak around the 32ºC mark, making it the warmest day of the year so far. The current highest temperature of 2022 for the East of England stands at 25.2ºC recorded in Woburn in Bedfordshire on 17 May.

The heat will build over the coming few days before dropping off through the weekend as the plume of hot air moves eastwards.

A thundery breakdown of the heat is possible on Saturday although there is still some uncertainty regarding this. Some computer models are holding this off until Father's Day on Sunday.

If you're not a fan of the heat, it will be worth heading to the coast where it will always be cooler. Just remember that as we head closer to the summer solstice (21 June) the sun strength is at its peak and UV levels at their highest.

Therefore, please remember to protect yourself from the midday sun!

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know