The family of a motorcyclist who died in crash have paid tribute to "a hardworking, outgoing, caring man who loved life".

Father-of-two Nathan Rowland, 31, was killed in a crash on the B1108 in Little Cressingham on 2 June.

The family of Mr Rowland, of Swaffham, said in a statement: “Nathan (known by many as FatRat) was a hardworking, outgoing, caring man who loved life.

"He would do anything for his family and friends and never failed to make us smile.

"He was an amazing daddy who doted on his two beautiful little girls. We are left with such a sad emptiness that can never be filled.

"He will be missed by so many."

