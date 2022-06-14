Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV News Anglia's David Whiteley channel his inner Tom Cruise

It's enough to "take you breath away."

Imagine been given the chance the fly the 1945 warbird of the skies - the Mustang. It's a scary, yet exhilarating, thought right?

Well, that's exactly the proposal that was put forward to ITV News Anglia's very own 'Maverick' David Whiteley, who was more than happy to swap the main presenter's chair for the cockpit.

David was given the once in a lifetime opportunity ahead of this weekend's Duxford Summer Air Show, for which the Mustang will be one of the star attractions.

After a comprehensive safety briefing from pilot Richard Grace, David was soon riding high above the Cambridgeshire countryside.

David was given the full Tom Cruise experience. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It wasn't long before he then was handed the controls, and he even managed to squeeze in a few mid-air loops before coming back down to earth - both literally and metaphorically.

The Mustang will next take to the skies for the show at IWM Duxford on June 18 and 19, where other iconic jets will also be on display for the crowds to enjoy.

"In the air, you'll see some of your family favourites like the Wingwalkers, and you'll also see some of the Duxford favourites - the Spitfire, the Mustang," airshow organiser Phil Hood said.

"We're expecting around 20,000 for the show so hopefully we will sell a few more tickets this week, but it should be really good numbers for us."

