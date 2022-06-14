The mother of an "awesome" grandfather who was gunned down in a drive-by shooting outside a party has written an open letter the public pleading for help to track down his killers.

Robert Powell, who was aged 50 at the time and a grandfather-of-two, was shot multiple times from a car on Water Lane in Roydon near Harlow in Essex on 13 June 2020.

He died in hospital the following day. Two other women were also shot but were not seriously injured.

Essex Police have since said that they believe three men were involved in the killing - and released their names and photos in the hope that the public can help track them down.

Officers have renewed their appeal for the public's help to track down Nana Oppong, 41, and Temitope Adeyinka, 37, both from Stratford in London, and Israar Shah, 36, from Brentwood in Essex, who were all "believed to have been involved".

Despite an extensive search, the three men remain at large.

Police are trying to locate, from left, Nana Oppong, Temitope Adeyinka and Israar Shah. Credit: Essex Police

To mark the second anniversary of his death, Mr Powell's mother said she was appealing to the "conscience" of anyone who may have information about what happened to help her and her family "find closure".

"I am asking all those who know something, or think they know something regarding his death to come forward and speak to Essex Police, who are leading the ongoing investigation into his murder," she wrote.

"Many of you knew my son personally, some of you were his friends, others may have heard about him, or heard his name mentioned in the circle of friends you hang out with.

"I do not believe in my heart that no one knows nothing, because everyone knows something, or has heard a rumour from somebody.

Robert Powell was a grandfather of two. Credit: Essex Police

"The police need your help in finding these killers out there who are murdering our children. My son may have been 50 years of age when he died, but he was still my child.

“My son was an awesome person with a smile that still warms my heart. I’ve lost my son to violence, and I will not be the only mother who will make an appeal for information regarding the death of their child."

Essex Police said the force had trawled through more than 190 hours of CCTV footage, taken 119 statements and seized 661 exhibits - but still had not managed to find the killers.

“Although it will never bring Robert back to his family, we will not stop until those responsible are found and brought to justice," said Det Supt Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

“It’s never too late to make a difference and help Robert’s family, and it’s never too late to do the right thing and clear your conscience.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know