Police investigating the death of a woman who was hit by a car as she walked her dogs have made a second arrest.

Olivia Riley, 41, from Suffolk, had been walking her three golden retrievers in Chelsea in London at the time of the incident just after 6am on 14 May.

Officers and paramedics were called to the scene, where she was pronounced dead. Her three dogs also died as a result of their injuries.

Following the crash, a 26-year-old man who was driving the car, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was later released on bail.

Officers then arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has also been released on bail until a date in late June.

