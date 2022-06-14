A vigil has been held outside a hospital for 12-year-old Archie Battersbee after a judge ruled that life-support treatment for the brain-damaged youngster should be stopped.

Archie has been in an induced coma since being found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.

He was found with a ligature over his head and his mother Hollie Dance believes he had been taking part in an online challenge.

On Monday, a high court judge ruled that staff at the Royal London Hospital in east London could lawfully stop treating him, after doctors concluded that he was "brain-stem dead" and his chances of recovery were "nil".

Dozens of people attended the vigil outside the Royal London Hospital. Credit: Lavinia Elliott

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot said it was her belief that Archie died at noon on 31 May following MRI scans which took place that day.

Following Monday's judgement, Archie's friends and family gathered outside the hospital to pray for him and to release purple balloons.

Archie Battersbee's mother, Hollie Dance, has vowed to continue fighting for her son. Credit: PA

Ms Dance confirmed to ITV News Anglia that another vigil may be held in Archie's hometown of Southend on Sunday to give people in the local community a chance to show their support.

She said that the family were "devastated and extremely disappointed" by Monday's decision and intended to appeal.

“I will keep going. I’m not giving up on my son," she said outside the hospital on Monday.

“This hospital has got the biggest battle ever, because I refuse to give up the fight for my son’s life.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know