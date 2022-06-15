A major route in Suffolk has been closed after parts of the road surface began to break up in the heat.

The A140 has been shut between the Stonham Magpie pub in Little Stonham and the junction for Mickfield because of damage caused by the temperatures.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said the road surface had melted in parts and had begun to break up, with reports coming in at 2.05pm on Wednesday.

Met Office records show that temperatures in the area at the time had reached 23C, though the surface temperature of the road is likely to have been much higher.

In a tweet, police said "the road surface is causing problems for motorists and is unsafe due to the hot weather".

Drivers have been advised to find other routes to avoid the road, which is a major link between Norfolk and Suffolk.

Police are at the scene and working with Suffolk Highways officers.

Temperatures have been rising in the East of England throughout the week, with forecasts that they could reach 32C by Friday as warm air from north Africa moves across the UK.

