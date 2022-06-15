Cambridge is set to house a giant observation wheel for another four years, despite objections by locals.

One member of the public labelled the big wheel an "abomination" that impacted on public open space.

Councillors at Cambridge City Council approved a planning application for the wheel, which stands at almost 120 feet tall, to return to Parkers Piece for the next four summers.

With 24 covered gondolas the wheel now has permission to be based on Parkers Piece between March 22, and September 10, and to be open to the public between April 1, and August 31, for the next four years.

Over 80 objections were submitted by members of the public to the plans.

One person claimed the wheel was not well used during the time it was active last year, telling a meeting they never saw queues and claimed the wheel was "static" a lot of the time.

They also questioned the tourism benefit to the city, highlighting the high number of other tourist attractions in Cambridge that have now reopened.

Kevin Sherwood, from Sherwood Architects, speaking on behalf of the applicant disputed that the wheel was not well used last year.

He said: "The records that we have from bookings show there were over 70,000 visitors who actually used the wheel.

"There were wedding proposals, there were birthday celebrations, the oldest person who actually visited it was a 98 year old lady.”