A well known wildlife centre has rescued its first orphaned common seal pup of the season.

Cupcake, thought two be just two or three days old, was found by a member of the public weak and in need of support.

After monitoring the young pup for some hours there was no sign of mum, so rescuers took it to RSPCA’s East Winch Wildlife Centre near King’s Lynn.

Evangelos Achilleos, who is manager at East Winch, said Cupcake was “lucky to have survived”.

“We believe he had been separated from his mum and would have perished without her milk. We are doing all we can to make sure he is fully rehabilitated and recovered before being released back into the wild.”

Just a few days later another common seal pup, who has been named Muffin, was found in Waxham and taken to get support from vets in East Winch.

The pups are being fed liquidised mackerel to build back their strength.

The seals are likely to be at the centre for the next few months. Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA expects the two do be at the centre for a “few months”.

“Last year the centre admitted 194 seals, from them we had 95 common seal pups.” explained Mr Achilleos.

“Currently the centre has 25 seals in, 23 are grey pups which we have rehabilitated during the grey pupping season and they will be released back to the wild in the next couple of months.”

People who see seals in distress or are concerned about their welfare should never approach it.

If you have observed a seal in distress, contact the RSPCA for advice on 0300 1234 999.