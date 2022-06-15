Police searching for a vulnerable man who went missing after leaving hospital said they have received reports of several sightings.

They have now released an image of the last known sighting of James Whitman, 40.

He was reported missing after leaving the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital at around 4pm on Monday, and his disappearance has prompted a large-scale search.

The photograph shows Mr Whitman as he left the hospital.

Lowland search and rescue volunteers, drone units and dog teams were out on Tuesday looking for him in the Eaton, Bowthorpe, Cringleford and Earlham Park areas of Norwich.

They have also been carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the area.

Insp Adam Binns, who is leading the search, said: “There have been a number of sightings of James reported to us over the last 24 hours that we’re following up but I’d still appeal to the public to continue to be attentive.

“Hopefully this new CCTV image may trigger someone’s memory – perhaps someone who may have seen him or the direction in which he was travelling?

"Please contact us if you see anything – I think people worry about calling police because perhaps they think their information may be insignificant, but it may just be the missing jigsaw piece for us.”

Police said they believe Mr Whitman may have been in Earlham Park, near the University of East Anglia in the city, after leaving the hospital on Monday afternoon.

James Whitman was carrying a black and red rucksack when he went missing. Credit: Norfolk Police

Mr Whitman is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, with short blonde hair which is thinning on top. The latest image shows him wearing a navy-blue polo top with the letter A on his chest, navy-blue trousers, and blue and white trainers.

He can also be seen carrying a red and black rucksack.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 341 of Monday, 13 June.

