A man has been released on police bail after being arrested and questioned on suspicion of neglect over a toddler and baby who were found alone in the street.

Two young girls, aged three and less than a year, were found by members of the public in Crown Street West in the town on Monday at about 9.30am.

Officers confirmed the children had not been harmed and took them to the police station as they searched for their family.

Following an appeal on social media, family members were located and were reunited with the girls within two hours.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of neglect on Monday.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said he had been taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning but had now been released on police bail.

