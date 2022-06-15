A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a man was found badly injured in a Luton street.

Robert Duggan, 60, was found lying in Axe Close, where he lived, on Saturday at 9am after being hit by a car.

He died a short time afterwards.

Later that night police arrested William McDonagh, 53, of Verulam Gardens in the town.

He appeared at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday charged with murder.

He was remanded into custody and a trial date has been set for December.

