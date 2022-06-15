England all-rounder David Willey will re-join Northamptonshire next season, the county have announced.

The 32-year-old was born and bred in Northampton and made 197 appearances for the club between 2009 and 2015.

He then moved to Yorkshire where he has spent the last seven years, but he has now agreed a four-year deal to return to Wantage Road next summer.

Willey's father Peter also played for Northamptonshire for a number of years.

David Willey will return to Northants next season. Credit: PA

"The best journey takes you home," Willey said.

"Wantage Road is home. I grew up playing on the outfield, behind the stands and in the groundsman's shed.

"I always hoped at some stage in my career I would find my way back and I'm excited that the time is now."

Yorkshire's interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough confirmed the club tried to keep Willey, but they could not compete with the financial package being offered by Northants.

"The club was keen to keep Dave at Headingley, but unfortunately were unable to match Northants’ offer," he said.

