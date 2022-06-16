Play Brightcove video

Celebrity chef Delia Smith gave the seal of approval to a beer brewed in her honour.

The limited edition ‘Let’s Beer 'Avin You’ brew is a nod to her famous rallying cry to Norwich City fans at Carrow Road in 2005.

The joint majority shareholder of the Canaries was seen at the Fat Cat Brewery pub in the city at lunchtime on Thursday, where she pulled her own pint.

A distinctive shade of green, the pint is to celebrate the chef's 81st birthday on Saturday, when the pub will be holding a ‘Delia Day’ in her honour.

"I'm hugely honoured and very impressed with this young, vibrant team who've gone to all this trouble to do a 'Delia Day' in their pub,” said Ms Smith.

“I mean, what more could you ask for? We need to be cheered up quite a bit so it's good to have a giggle in the midst of all the chaos."

