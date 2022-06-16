The Anglia region is bracing itself for the first heatwave of summer with temperatures predicted to climb close to the June record.

Forecasters say some parts of the Anglia region could hit a scorching 34C tomorrow (93F) - hotter than Jamaica and the Maldives.

But it will be a short-lived taste of tropical weather, with cooler showery conditions due at the weekend.

The mini heatwave has prompted health warnings, especially for the old and very young, while tourism businesses are poised to make the most of a surge in visitor numbers.

At West Lodge Farm Park in Northamptonshire - where a Level 2 Heat-Health alert comes into force from midnight Thursday until Saturday - they are preparing for a busy weekend.

A freshly-shorn sheep at West Lodge Farm Park near Kettering Credit: ITV Anglia

Workers were hosing down some of the farm's 1,000 animals on Thursday, shearing sheep and ensuring the pigs had a fresh supply of puddles to wallow in.

Ryan Thompson, one of the owners, said: "It’s a relief. We’ve had years in the past where on Easter weekend we had a foot of snow and we were making snow bunnies rather than snowmen.

"The weather always plays a part in any tourist attraction, so it is good when the weather’s on your side. Plus, shorts and t-shirt weather for the workers - it means we can top up our farmer’s tan.”

Ryan Thompson said the sun was generally good for business on the farm Credit: ITV Anglia

Many of the region's coastal resorts are also keeping their fingers crossed for a good couple of days' trading, as people take time off to head to the seaside.

But doctors have warned that older people, babies and those with heart conditions are particularly vulnerable in hot weather.

Jyoti Atri, director of public health for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, said: "I like the sun as much as anybody, but it can be dangerous, particularly to those that are vulnerable.

"But everyone and anyone can get dehydrated or get their skin burnt, so we're just asking people to enjoy the sunshine but be sensible with it.

"Keep drinking lots of fluids and cover up, don't drink too much alcohol and don't go over the top with physical activity while it's really hot."

Beach resorts are expected to be popular on Friday. Credit: ITV News Anglia

There are particular concerns over people who are unwell, with the Alzheimer's Society urging people to check on their loved ones who may be unaware of the heat or how long they have spent in it.

Grazi Ciniero from the charity said: "If the person is not as independent now, we would encourage families [to] make more frequent visits to their loved ones to ensure they are taking in sufficient fluid throughout the day."

Britain’s highest recorded June UK temperature was 35.6C at Southampton Mayflower Park in June 1976 – and forecasters do not expect that high to be surpassed this week.

