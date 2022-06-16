A speeding drink driver crashed into a roundabout and killed himself and his three passengers when his BMW flew 77 metres through the air into a field where it burst into flames, an inquest heard.

Zahir “Zeus” Baig and his friends were on their way from a nightclub to watch a Tyson Fury fight against Deontay Wilder when they died in Bedfordshire on 10 October.

A series of inquests at Ampthill on Thursday heard the crash happened at the A5 Flying Fox roundabout near Hockliffe around 3.40am.

The four men who died were: Zahir Baig, 39, from Luton; Sahir Iqbal, 39, from Luton; Jason McGovern, 46, from Leighton Buzzard; and Mohammed Uddin, 41, from Luton.

They had to be identified by their tattoos and scars, an inquest opening had earlier been told.

Mr Baig's cause of death was was multiple injuries and fatal burns with a second cause of excess alcohol. His three passengers died of multiple injuries and fatal burns.

The car flew 77m through the air after hitting the roundabout, the inquest heard. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Forensic collision investigator Paul Andrews told the inquest Mr Baig had a blood-alcohol reading of 96mgs per 100ml of blood - the limit being 80.

The men had been asked to leave the Pink Punters nightclub in Fenny Stratford at about 3.30am after Mr Baig became involved in a confrontation. CCTV then showed the car being driven erratically and speeding in a 30mph zone.

PC Andrews said analysis of marks on the road at the A5 roundabout showed the BMW M5 was speeding at between 84 and 107mph.

He said: “It went airborne across the roundabout, across a hedge and landed in a field. It skidded a short distance on the roof and caught fire.”

Mr Andrews said it had been in the air for 77 metres. When the BMW landed upside down the car’s roof was completely crushed on impact.

All four men would have been dead before the car caught fire, said the coroner. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The inquest heard it was likely all the men were dead before the car caught fire because the car had been crushed.

He said the cause of the crash was the driver either being impaired due to alcohol, fatigue or distraction. “It is likely all three caused the collision,” he said.

Det Con Helen Giles told the court the four men had gone to the club at about 12.30am and left around 3.30am.

In a statement summarised by the coroner, a driver who had been going in the opposite direction said he saw dust and debris as the vehicle flew through the air.

He said it was at the same height as the roundabout traffic lights, and he called 999 after seeing an orange glow in the field.

Dr Sean Cummings, assistant Bedfordshire and Luton coroner, concluded: “Mr Baig was intoxicated, above the legal limit, and was speeding.

"He collided with the roundabout. The vehicle became airborne and landed on its roof, killing those inside.”

He said he was sure all the four men were dead before the car caught fire.

Dr Cummings said his conclusion was that the four men died as a result of a road traffic collision.

Emergency services were alerted during the night by passing drivers, who saw an "orange glow". Credit: ITV News Anglia

In statements released shortly after the crash, families of the four men paid tribute to their loved ones.

Mr Baig's family called him the "heart and soul of the family" and said they were "absolutely devastated" at his death.

“He was the head of our family, he was our 6’3” shadow and protector. He was the best father, brother, son and uncle; someone that would do anything for his family."

Relatives of Mr Iqbal said he was a precious son, brother, father and husband who was "the strength of our family".

“He was unique, unrefined and transparent and there was no other like him. Many may have a heart of gold, his was a heart of diamonds."

Mr McGovern's family said he was "a man of many personalities" adding: "He was generous, funny and silly at times. He would do anything to help those he cared about."

“Jay will be truly missed, especially by his wife of two months and partner for 14 years Sharon McGovern, his step daughter Marcella Clarke and his granddaughter," they added.

Mr Uddin was said by his family to be “a loyal man who always guarded his family and friends”.

They added that he was "a devoted father of four beautiful children and loved dearly by all of his family. A lion-hearted brother of the community who will be remembered for generations to come."

