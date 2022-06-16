A nightclubber who tried to protect a female friend from a violent knifeman was so badly wounded he had to have part of his arm amputated.

The attacker, Issac Isa-Herd, slashed at the woman's throat outside a nightclub in Peterborough last July, Cambridge Crown Court was told.

When her friend stepped in to help her, Isa-Herd stabbed him in the neck, leaving the man lying in a pool of blood as he ran from the scene.

Police gave the injured man, who was in his 20s, first aid and he was taken to Peterborough City Hospital but his wounds were so severe his hand and lower forearm had to be amputated.

Isa-Herd, 24, was sentenced to 16 years in jail on Tuesday for what police described as a "completely unwarranted level of violence" at Cambridge Crown Court.

The court heard the incident began when Isa-Herd started a fight with another woman, punching her in the face in Broadway in the early hours of 25 July last year.

When she punched him back, Isa-Herd ran into an alleyway next to the Red Room nightclub where he was followed by a group of people.

He then produced a knife and lunged at the second woman's throat, cutting her arm, before critically injuring her friend and running away.

Isa-Herd was later found hiding at the Travelodge hotel in New Road, along with the knife he had used.

Isa-Herd will serve the 16 years with a four-year extended licence upon release.

Det Con Leeza Phillips said: “This was a completely unwarranted level of violence against two victims, which could have had fatal consequences, tragically leaving a young man with a life-changing injury.

“I would urge our communities to help us prevent knife crime by reporting information to us about anyone who carries a knife or weapon. This can be done anonymously and could saves someone’s life.

“There are far too many people that think it is acceptable to carry a weapon – it certainly is not and won’t be tolerated.”

