ITV News Anglia has launched this year's search for a fantastic fundraiser to represent our region at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards - and we need your help.

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards celebrate ordinary folk who do extraordinary things.

Perhaps they are an individual who has dedicated years to raising money for good causes? Whatever their story, we would love to hear about them.

The Pride of Britain awards is a celebrity-packed bash with some of the biggest names in Britain, but where the stars of the show are not famous at all - they are everyday heroes.

This is where you come in, because we are looking to celebrate ITV Regional Fundraisers and name one of them the National Fundraiser of the Year for 2022.

Margaret Seaman from Norfolk was named as one of our Pride of Britain fundraisers of the year for 2021. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Pride of Britain host Carol Vorderman said: "We have so many people, crazy people in this country who fundraise all year round.

"It is such a vital part of who we are in Britain and it's always selfless.

"It's not about them - it's what they bring to other charities, to organisations and those are the people we want to be nominated."

If you know someone who fits the bill, we want to hear from you.

It could be someone like Norfolk knitter Margaret Seaman or pub landlady Teresa McCarthy from Northampton who were ITV regional Fundraisers of the Year last year for ITV Anglia.

If you would like to nominate someone, you can head to the website.

You can only nominate individuals and they must be aged 18 years old or over.

The closing date is Friday, 12 August and full terms and conditions can be found on the website.