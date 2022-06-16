A teacher at a Northamptonshire school has been banned after pupils in her class posed partially naked for an art project.

The pupils, who were under 16, took photos of themselves in their underwear using cans of alcohol to cover their naked breasts, according to documents from the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA).

A tribunal heard Emma Wright's Year 11 class also posed with cigarettes.

Ms Wright was referred to the TRA by the school in 2018, after the portfolio of pupils' work was discovered by the head of the art and design department.

The TRA said she had broken safeguarding rules.

She told the panel that while she had introduced the pupils to an artist who created "suggestive pictures", she had not meant for her pupils to create similar work.

But the panel decided that she would have seen the students photographs before their final artwork was produced.

The TRA concluded was satisfied that the conduct of Mrs Wright amounted to "misconduct of a serious nature which fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession".

It said she was an experienced teacher who had been at the school since 2004 and "was of previous good history".

The TRA said: "Although she had stated that with hindsight that other people may view the artwork as inappropriate, Mrs Wright did not accept that the photographs of the pupils were inappropriate."

She has been banned from teaching indefinitely in England and cannot apply for a review of the ban for two years.

